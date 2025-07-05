Danny Jansen News: On base four times

Jansen went 3-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk Saturday against the Twins.

Jansen recorded his first three-hit game and only third multi-hit performance in his last 17 starts. However, he has been productive in other ways, and he now has 14 RBI and 12 runs scored in that same span. Jansen remains the primary catcher for the Rays and has started five of the team's last six games.