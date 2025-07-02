Danny Jansen News: On bench for series finale

Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

The right-handed-hitting Jansen continues to serve as the Rays' primary catcher against left-handed pitching, but he and the lefty-hitting Matt Thaiss have essentially been working in a timeshare against righties since the latter backstop was acquired from the White Sox on May 27. Thaiss will get the nod behind the dish Wednesday after Jansen had started each of the last three contests, two of which came while the Athletics sent lefties to the hill.