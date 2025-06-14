Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Dansby Swanson headshot

Dansby Swanson News: Goes deep Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 14, 2025 at 2:35pm

Swanson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Swanson took Pittsburgh reliever Ryan Borucki deep in the sixth inning, giving him 13 home runs on the season. The shortstop has been solid recently with a .278 batting average and two long balls across his last five games. Swanson should be able to surpass last season's total of 16 homers fairly soon if he stays healthy, and his career high of 27 long balls also remains well within reach later in the year.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now