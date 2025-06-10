Dansby Swanson News: Reaches three times, homers in win

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Phillies.

Swanson hit his 12th home run of the season and first since May 23 to help lead the Cubs to a big victory. The shortstop is quickly nearing his 2024 total of 16 long balls. Swanson's career high in home runs is 27, which he recorded back in 2021 with Atlanta. He should continue to see regular playing time in the middle of a stacked Chicago lineup, giving him good fantasy upside the rest of the way.