Dansby Swanson News: Returns to lineup, batting cleanup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Swanson is starting at shortstop and batting fourth in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

After getting his first day off of the season Sunday, Swanson will return to the lineup Monday in St. Louis, and he's in a prime position to produce as the team's cleanup hitter against lefty starter Matthew Liberatore. Over the past three years, Swanson's OPS is more than 100 points higher when facing southpaws as opposed to righties.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
