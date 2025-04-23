Fantasy Baseball
Daulton Varsho Injury: Activation decision looming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 4:40pm

The Blue Jays will decide Thursday whether Varsho (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend against the Yankees or if he'll continue his rehab assignment, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 28-year-old has gone 0-for-10 with four strikeouts across his three rehab games thus far, but the Blue Jays are more concerned with how his arm is recovering game to game as he makes his return from shoulder surgery. Even if it's decided that Varsho needs a few more games in the minors, he should still be able to join the Blue Jays next week.

