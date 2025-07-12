Daulton Varsho Injury: Beginning assignment Monday

Varsho (hamstring) is slated to begin a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho landed on the injured list June 1 with a strained left hamstring, and a setback he suffered in late June has caused his stay on the IL to run a bit longer than originally anticipated. After running the bases multiple times this week without any issues, he's now been given the go-ahead to return to competition. The Blue Jays haven't committed to a target date for the 29-year-old's return, though there's a chance he'll be ready for the start of the second half.