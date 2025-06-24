Menu
Daulton Varsho Injury: Experiences setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Varsho reported tightness in his hamstring while running the bases Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho has been on the IL since the start of June with a strain in his left hamstring. The Blue Jays will now ease up on his running progression following his latest flare-up, which will likely delay the start of his rehab assignment by a few days. A timeline for his return to Toronto will likely become clearer once he begins playing minor-league games.

