Daulton Varsho Injury: Rehab assignment pending
Varsho is expected to begin playing in games sometime next week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported Friday.
Varsho resumed baseball activities June 6, but hadn't been cleared to run. He's now approaching clearance to play in games and should kick off a rehab assignment next week. Varsho is recovering from a Grade 1 hamstring strain he sustained at the start of June.
