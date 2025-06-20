Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho Injury: Rehab assignment pending

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Varsho is expected to begin playing in games sometime next week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported Friday.

Varsho resumed baseball activities June 6, but hadn't been cleared to run. He's now approaching clearance to play in games and should kick off a rehab assignment next week. Varsho is recovering from a Grade 1 hamstring strain he sustained at the start of June.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now