David Bednar News: Nails down 12th save
Bednar gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Cardinals.
The veteran closer wrapped up a combined shutout begun by Paul Skenes, but Bednar needed 20 pitches (12 strikes) to get the job done. His control is beginning to waver again, as he sports a 9:4 K:BB over his last six innings, but Bednar hasn't allowed an earned run since May 23 as he continues a remarkable turnaround from a rough 2024 and a demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis early in 2025. He needs four more saves to become the sixth pitcher in history to collect 100 in a Pirates uniform, but with the trade deadline looming, it's possible he gets dealt away before he reaches that milestone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now