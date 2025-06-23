David Bednar News: Secures 11th save

Bednar earned the save in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Brewers, allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

After yielding a leadoff single to Caleb Durbin, Bednar was bailed out when Durbin was caught attempting to steal second. The Pittsburgh closer then worked around a free pass to Jake Bauers to lock down his 95th career save. Since being recalled from the minor leagues April 19, Bednar has rounded back into All-Star form with a 2.10 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 37:5 K:BB over 25.2 innings while going a perfect 10-for-10 in save opportunities.