David Festa News: Bounces back in second win

Festa (2-2) earned the win Friday against the Tigers, giving up no runs on two hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

It was a very encouraging performance by the 28-year-old right-hander, who was peppered for eight runs on 12 hits his last time out. Friday marked the first time this year that he didn't issue a free pass, and it was also Festa's first scoreless outing of at least five frames so far. Festa will aim to build on this showing in his next scheduled appearance against the Marlins, as he still holds a rough 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB over 36.2 innings.