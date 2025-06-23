David Festa News: Hit hard in bulk role

Festa (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Brewers, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was a rough day for Festa, who made his first appearance behind an opener this season. He gave up a solo home run to Rhys Hoskins, the first batter he faced, in the second inning before Brice Turang added on with a three-run blast in the fifth. Festa's ERA sits at 10.00 over his last four outings (18 innings). Overall, his ERA is up to 6.39 this season with a 1.61 WHIP and 32 strikeouts across 31 innings.