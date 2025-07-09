David Festa News: Holds Cubs in check in third win
Festa (3-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Cubs, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out three.
Festa held a formidable Cubs lineup to just two runs on three singles, and he was able to limit the damage during Chicago's two-run fourth frame. The 25-year-old right-hander also tossed at least five innings while allowing two runs or fewer for just the third time in 10 outings this year. Festa owns a dicey 5.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 48:18 K:BB across 48 innings ahead of the All-Star break, but his rotation spot should remain intact as long as Pablo Lopez (shoulder) is on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now