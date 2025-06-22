Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
David Festa headshot

David Festa News: Not starting, could follow opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Festa won't start Sunday's game against the Brewers but could pitch behind opener Danny Coulombe, Audra Martin of Fanduel Sports Network North reports.

Festa was initially penciled in to start Sunday and hasn't been reported to be dealing with an injury, so he's the likely candidate to work in a bulk role. The right-hander has worked as a traditional starter in his six previous MLB outings this year and has a 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings.

David Festa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now