David Festa News: Remaining in rotation

Festa is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers at Target Field.

Despite getting roughed up for eight earned runs over 3.2 innings in his start against the Athletics last Thursday after being called up from Triple-A St. Paul, Festa will receive at least one more chance to prove he belongs in the rotation. With Zebby Matthews (shoulder) recently joining Pablo Lopez (lat) on the injured list, Festa has a fairly clear runway to make additional starts with the big club if he can avoid further blowups.