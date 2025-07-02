David Fry News: Launches second homer in loss
Fry went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.
Fry cranked his second homer of the season and logged only his second multi-hit game through his first 21 outings. The righty-hitting 29-year-old has served strictly as a designated hitter after missing the start of the season due to offseason elbow surgery, and he's mostly struggled in a weak-side platoon role. Fry is slashing .163/.226/.306 with the aforementioned two long balls, one double, four RBI and one stolen base over 53 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now