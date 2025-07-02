Menu
David Fry News: Launches second homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 2, 2025

Fry went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Fry cranked his second homer of the season and logged only his second multi-hit game through his first 21 outings. The righty-hitting 29-year-old has served strictly as a designated hitter after missing the start of the season due to offseason elbow surgery, and he's mostly struggled in a weak-side platoon role. Fry is slashing .163/.226/.306 with the aforementioned two long balls, one double, four RBI and one stolen base over 53 plate appearances.

David Fry
Cleveland Guardians
