Fry went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Fry snapped a hitless run of 13 at-bats with a fourth-inning double and scored on a Carlos Santana single to knot the game at 2-2. Fry has become the go-to DH against left-handers, and since being activated off the 60-day injured list May 31, he's batting .160/.276/.320 over 12 games.