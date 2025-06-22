David Hamilton News: On bench against lefty

Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The left-handed-hitting Hamilton appears likely to get regular playing time at second base against right-handed pitching after Boston optioned Kristian Campbell to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, but Hamilton will take a seat Sunday with southpaw Robbie Ray on the hill for the Giants. Though Campbell could end up seeing most of his reps at first base once he's recalled from the minors, Hamilton could still be in danger of fading into a utility role when Alex Bregman (quadriceps) is back from the injured list. Bregman should settle back in as the Red Sox's everyday third baseman once he's activated, which could result in Marcelo Mayer shifting over to the keystone.