David Hamilton News: Optioned to Worcester

Hamilton was optioned to Triple-A Worcester following Thursday's game against the Rays, Chris CotilloChris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hamilton had started only three of Boston's nine games since the start of July due to a heavy dose of opposing left-handed starters. There hasn't been any formal announcement, but this move could signal the return of Alex Bregman (quadriceps) on Friday. While he's hitting only .179 across 133 plate appearances, Hamilton does provide defensive utility, so he could be back in the majors later in the season.