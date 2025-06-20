David Hamilton News: Pops homer in win

Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Hamilton got the Red Sox on the board with his third-inning homer. He's poised to see more consistent playing time moving forward -- he's started four straight games at second base and no longer has to worry about competing with Kristian Campbell, who was demoted to the minors to accommodate the return of Wilyer Abreu (oblique). Hamilton isn't safe in the lineup by any means -- he's slashing just .186/.218/.309 on the year with three homers, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 103 plate appearances. He had gone 0-for-14 over 12 games prior to Friday's multi-hit effort.