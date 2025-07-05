David Hamilton News: Swipes two bases in win

Hamilton started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in Friday's 11-2 win over the Nationals.

Hamilton stole bases each time he got on base and now has 15 thefts over 59 games. He's started 10 of the last 13 games and has been the primary second baseman since Kristian Campbell was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. That increase in playing time hasn't resulted in much value, as Hamilton is 5-for-34 (.147) with one home run, three RBI and three steals during that stretch. His playing time could take a hit when Alex Bregman (quadriceps) returns, which could happen next week. In that event, Marcelo Mayer could become the primary starter at the keystone.