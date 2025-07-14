Davion Hickson News: Final pick of fifth round

The Dodgers have selected Hickson with the 165th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Hickson began his collegiate career in 2023 at Florida State as a reliever before moving into the rotation after transferring to Rice. His fastball sits in the low-90s (touches 97 mph), but he has a couple decent secondaries and some untapped potential due to his athleticism and arm speed. In a couple years, Hickson could be sitting in the mid-90s with his fastball, but it's to be determined if he'll throw enough strikes to start.