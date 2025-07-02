Davis Schneider News: Homers twice in win

Schneider went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Yankees

Schneider hit a two-run homer in the first inning and went deep again in the seventh. The 26-year-old went 5-for-10 with three extra-base hits and four runs scored in the series against the Yankees after entering it just 3-for-23 over his previous 10 games. For the season, he's slashing .228/.380/.421 with three home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs scored across 71 plate appearances.