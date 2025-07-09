Davis Schneider News: Swats homer Tuesday

Schneider went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Schneider opened up the scoring with a third-inning solo home run. He has three homers and has hit safely in five of seven games in July thus far, though he also has a 1:8 BB:K over that span. For the season, Schneider is hitting .219/.352/.411 with four homers, 10 RBI, 13 runs and a 13:26 BB:K in 88 plate appearances.