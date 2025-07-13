Dax Kilby News: Lands in pinstripes

The Yankees have selected Kilby with the 39th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Kilby probably isn't a shortstop, but he can do everything that matters in fantasy. A lefty-hitting high school infielder from Georgia, Kilby is at least an above-average runner and could be an above-average or better hitter. Once he fills out his projectable 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame, there could be 20-homer power too. Second base and left field are his most likely defensive homes, so Kilby will need to hit, but he has 20/20 upside in fantasy while potentially providing a positive batting average/on-base percentage.