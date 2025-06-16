Daylen Lile News: Homers in big-league return

Lile went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.

The first stint in the big-leagues didn't go too well for Lile, hitting just .194 over 11 games, but his second one is off to a much better start. The 22-year-old clubbed the first home run of his season and his career Monday. It's a good start for the young outfielder in his bid to earn more playing time moving forward in his return to MLB games.