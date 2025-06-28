Daylen Lile News: Logs steal Saturday

Lile went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Angels.

Lile is on a seven-game hitting streak, going 8-for-26 (.308) with two steals on four attempts in that span. The outfielder continues to hold down a strong-side platoon role in right field, sharing the position with Alex Call while Dylan Crews (oblique) remains on the injured list. Lile is batting .208 with a .599 OPS, one home run, two steals, four RBI, 10 runs scored, four doubles and a triple over 79 plate appearances this season. He stole 20-plus bases in each of his two full minor-league seasons and had 12 thefts in 47 contests between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester this year prior to his latest call-up, so he can make an impact with speed if he gets on base enough.