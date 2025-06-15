Daylen Lile News: Set for call-up Monday

The Nationals are expected to recall Lile from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Lile will return for his second stint in Washington after batting .281 with one home run and three stolen bases in 32 at-bats for Rochester following his demotion earlier this month. With Robert Hassell being optioned to Triple-A following the Nationals' 3-1 loss to the Marlins on Sunday, Lile will take his spot in the Washington outfield. Lile had operated as a strong-side platoon player during his time with Washington earlier this season, but it's unclear if he'll be supplant Jacob Young or Alex Call as the preferred option in center or right field this time around.