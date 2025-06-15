Daylen Lile News: Set to be called up Monday

Lile is expected to be called up from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Lile will return to the major-league roster after being sent down June 6, batting .281 with a home run, three doubles, six RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases over 32 at-bats in eight games following his demotion. With Robert Hassell being optioned to Triple-A following the Nationals' 3-1 loss to the Marlins on Sunday, Lile will replace him in Washington's outfield.