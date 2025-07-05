Daz Cameron News: Outrighted to Nashville

Cameron cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cameron posted an outstanding 1.274 OPS in 52 plate appearances in Triple-A after joining the Brewers organization in early April, but he went just 8-for-41 (.195) with three RBI and seven runs scored during his time with the big club. He'll officially remain with the organization after passing through waivers and act as a depth piece at Nashville.