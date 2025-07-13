Dean Curley News: Snagged by Guardians

The Guardians have selected Curley with the 64th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A draft-eligible sophomore from Tennessee, Curley is a jack of all trades and master of none. While his plus arm is a weapon, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Curley doesn't have the quickness or actions to stick at shortstop and was already moving around the infield this year for the Volunteers. He slashed .315/.435/.531 with 14 home runs, eight steals and almost as many walks (45) as strikeouts (47) in 65 games this spring, with scouts giving him close to average grades for the three fantasy tools (hit, power, speed). It's possible more offensive impact could be coaxed out of him in pro ball, but the most likely high-end outcome for Curley is that he does enough things well to be an everyday third baseman who accumulates enough counting stats to be viable in fantasy leagues.