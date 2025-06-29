Dean Kremer News: Blanks Tampa in seventh win
Kremer (7-7) earned the win Sunday over the Rays, allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.
It was an impressive outing from Kremer, who worked around a pair of singles in the first inning before holding Tampa to just one hit over his subsequent six frames. The 29-year-old Kremer has allowed just two runs across 17.2 innings in his last three starts. His ERA is down to 4.27 on the year with a 1.29 WHIP and 78:25 K:BB across 17 outings (97 innings). Kremer will look to keep rolling his next time out, currently scheduled to come next week in Atlanta.
