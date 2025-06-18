Dean Kremer News: Earns win over Rays

Kremer (6-7) got the win Tuesday over the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings.

Kremer picked up his first win in June and the 500th strikeout of his career Tuesday night. His four hits allowed were the fewest since he allowed three May 8 and he kept the ball in the park for the fifth time in his last six outings. Since May 2, Kremer has a 3.52 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB in 53.2 innings. He'll lineup to face the Yankees on the road this weekend to complete a two-start week.