Dean Kremer News: No longer starting Thursday

Kremer won't start Thursday's game against the Tigers but could work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Keegan Akin, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles haven't officially confirmed that Kremer is on track to pitch Thursday, but he was previously listed as the team's scheduled starter and hasn't been reported to be dealing with an injury, so the belief is that he'll enter the contest after Akin covers the first inning or two. Kremer has made all but one of his 108 career MLB appearances as a starter, but the Orioles may be looking to see if working in bulk relief helps enhance his performance. The right-hander is coming off a rough start last Friday against the Athletics in which he gave up five earned runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.1 innings.