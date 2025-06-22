Dean Kremer News: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Kremer did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Kremer yielded a run in the second inning but was otherwise sharp, throwing 57 of 85 pitches for strikes and generating 11 whiffs while falling one out shy of his first quality start since May 31. The 29-year-old has had an up-and-down season, holding opponents to two earned runs or fewer in eight outings but allowing at least four earned runs in the other six. He'll carry a 4.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 72:24 K:BB across 90 innings into a home matchup with the Rays next weekend.