Dean Kremer News: Works seven innings in relief

Kremer (5-7) took the loss after working seven innings in relief, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Tigers.

Aided with the help of an opener, Kremer worked a good outing, matching season highs in innings pitched (7.0) and strikeouts (8). He worked six really good innings, but allowed all four of his runs via two home runs in the fourth inning that proved to be all the Tigers would need. The 29-year-old had allowed 10 home runs over his first nine starts, but those were the first long balls he had allowed in five appearances. His ERA now sits at 4.99 for the season. With the Orioles debating deploying the opener strategy more moving forward, Kremer's next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday against the Rays.