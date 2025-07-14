Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Dean Livingston headshot

Dean Livingston News: Picked by Arizona in Round 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

The Diamondbacks have selected Livingston with the 123rd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.

Livingston is a multi-sport athlete who was one of the hardest throwers at the MLB Draft combine. As a high schooler who only recently began focusing on one sport, Livingston will take time to develop. However, he has loads of upside if the Diamondbacks are patient.

Dean Livingston
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now