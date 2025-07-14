Dean Livingston News: Picked by Arizona in Round 4
The Diamondbacks have selected Livingston with the 123rd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.
Livingston is a multi-sport athlete who was one of the hardest throwers at the MLB Draft combine. As a high schooler who only recently began focusing on one sport, Livingston will take time to develop. However, he has loads of upside if the Diamondbacks are patient.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now