Dean Moss News: Drafted by Rays

The Rays have selected Moss with the 67th overall pick in the First-Year Player Draft.

Moss is already 19 and may not have the speed for center field or the power potential to fit in an outfield corner, but he has a strong track record of hitting. He grew up in California but moved to Florida to attend IMG Academy in eighth grade. Moss bats from the left side, so if he can add a bit more power or if he develops a plus or better hit tool, he could at least occupy the strong side of left-field platoon in the majors.