Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Dedniel Nunez headshot

Dedniel Nunez Injury: Needs Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 2:37pm

Nunez (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nunez landed on the injured list July 3 with a sprained right elbow, and after consulting with doctors, he's decided to undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. The 29-year-old will conclude the 2025 campaign with a 4.66 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 9.2 innings across 10 appearances with the Mets. Given the timing of his procedure, Nunez will most likely remain out through the end of the 2026 season.

Dedniel Nunez
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now