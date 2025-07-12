Dedniel Nunez Injury: Needs Tommy John surgery

Nunez (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nunez landed on the injured list July 3 with a sprained right elbow, and after consulting with doctors, he's decided to undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. The 29-year-old will conclude the 2025 campaign with a 4.66 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 9.2 innings across 10 appearances with the Mets. Given the timing of his procedure, Nunez will most likely remain out through the end of the 2026 season.