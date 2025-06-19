Dedniel Nunez News: Back in big leagues

The Mets recalled Nunez from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Nunez was one of the Mets' best relievers down the stretch last season when healthy, posting a 2.31 ERA and 48:8 K:BB over 35 innings in 2024. However, he has struggled to replicate it this year after overcoming an arm issue, particularly from a control perspective, with a combined 17 walks in 22.2 frames between Syracuse and the majors.