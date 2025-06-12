Deivi Garcia News: Cut loose by Milwaukee

The Brewers released Garcia on June 4.

Garcia made 14 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen a season ago but had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with Milwaukee in 2025 after joining the organization on a minor-league deal over the winter. In his 10 appearances (six starts) with the Brewers' top affiliate in Nashville, Garcia logged a 5.45 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB in 33 innings.