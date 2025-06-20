Dennis Santana News: Handed four-game suspension

Santana received a four-game suspension and fine from the league on Friday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The incident occurred during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers for "aggressive conduct toward a fan near the bullpen." The suspension was set to start Friday, but Santana has appealed the suspension and will be available out of the bullpen until the process is complete. He has a 1.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, five holds and a 25:5 K:BB across 31.1 innings this season.