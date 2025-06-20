Menu
Dennis Santana headshot

Dennis Santana News: Handed four-game suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Santana received a four-game suspension and fine from the league on Friday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The incident occurred during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers for "aggressive conduct toward a fan near the bullpen." The suspension was set to start Friday, but Santana has appealed the suspension and will be available out of the bullpen until the process is complete. He has a 1.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, five holds and a 25:5 K:BB across 31.1 innings this season.

Dennis Santana
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
