Dennis Santana News: Picks up second win

Santana (2-1) blew the save but earned the win against the Cubs on Friday, striking out one batter across 1.2 innings without allowing a run, hit or walk.

Santana was brought out of the bullpen for the eighth inning with runners on the corners. He was able to force a fielder's choice groundout against Dansby Swanson, but that allowed Kyle Tucker to score from third base to tie the game at 1-1. Santana returned to the mound for the ninth and kept the Cubs off the board, and he was credited with the win after the Pirates scored in the top of the 10th. Santanta has a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB across 30 innings this season.