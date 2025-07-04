Denzel Clarke News: Homers in big win

Clarke went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a triple and two total runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Giants.

Clarke provided the Athletics' last runs in the blowout win, lifting a seventh-inning homer. That ended an 0-for-11 skid for the outfielder, who is still struggling to find consistency at the plate. He's at a .200/.248/.318 slash line with three homers, eight RBI, 12 runs scored, five stolen bases, two doubles and one triple over 36 major-league games since his call-up in late May. While his offense has been mediocre at best so far, he's been steady defensively to hold down a starting role in center field.