Derek Hill Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Hill (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Hill has been sidelined for the past month with a left wrist sprain but has been cleared to play in rehab games. He'll likely require just a handful of rehab at-bats, with a return for the start of the Marlins' homestand on Tuesday representing a possible target date for Hill's return.