Derek Law Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Nationals transferred Law (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Law has been on the injured list all season due to forearm inflammation, so his move to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his return timeline and is simply a way to clear a 40-man spot for the newly activated Mason Thompson (elbow). Law restarted his rehab assignment Wednesday after being shut down with renewed forearm soreness and will likely require a few more appearances in the minors before returning to Washington.
