Derek Law Injury: Rehab shifting to Triple-A

Law (forearm) will have his rehab assignment moved from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran reliever has given up three runs on four hits and a walk in 2.2 innings over two appearances for Harrisburg, but he built up to 33 pitches in his latest outing Sunday. "I know he's trying to build up quick. I mean, he threw 33 pitches the other day. His fastball wasn't quite what he wanted it to be, but he's got to build himself up. The good thing is that he felt OK," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Monday. Law, who has yet to pitch for Washington this season due to a forearm issue that cropped up in the spring, is on track to join the big-league bullpen by early July, and he could slot into a set-up role in front of closer Kyle Finnegan.