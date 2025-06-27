Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Derek Law headshot

Derek Law Injury: Shut down from throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Law has been shut down from throwing this weekend after experiencing soreness in his right forearm, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Law reported the soreness after his last rehab outing with Triple--A Rochester on Wednesday. He'll attempt to throw again Tuesday and could be cleared to pitch again next Wednesday barring any setbacks. Law has appeared in three games during his rehab assignment and has allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one batter across 3.2 innings.

Derek Law
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now