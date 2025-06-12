Derek Law Injury: Throws simulated game
Law (forearm) threw a successful simulated game Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
He's slated for two more simulated games on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively. If that goes well, Law will then head out on a rehab assignment. The veteran reliever has been sidelined all season with a right forearm strain but finally appears to have turned the corner in his recovery.
